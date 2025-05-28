JMI Leadership Expresses Concern Over HEFA Project Delays

Top officials from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have voiced concerns about the sluggish pace of development projects financed by the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA). This was discussed in a strategic meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The meeting saw JMI Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi urging the minister to bolster academic collaboration and development within the institution. They provided an overview of the projects' progress and highlighted the need for acceleration.

Additionally, discussions included the university's new postgraduate program in dentistry and the success of its Residential Coaching Academy. The vice chancellor outlined a vision for new departments and a medical college. Minister Pradhan welcomed these initiatives, offering full support and discussing the upcoming convocation ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)