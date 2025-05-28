Delhi University’s Fourth-Year Plan: Bold Transformation or Ill-Prepared Gamble?

As Delhi University prepares to introduce its fourth year in the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) this August, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has addressed widespread concerns regarding the institution's readiness. While acknowledging the genuine worries, Singh assured that necessary facilities would be established to support this ambitious initiative.

The new academic year will focus on research, entrepreneurship, and skill-building, marking a significant shift in undergraduate studies. Although the plan has potential, faculty and students have criticized the lack of infrastructure, incomplete curricula, and unclear academic expectations. Many colleges are reportedly still lacking the upgraded laboratories and learning resources essential for the additional year.

Despite skepticism from teachers' associations and educationists, Singh encouraged students to enroll, emphasizing the university's commitment to making the transition a success. However, with faculty expressing concerns over increased dropout rates and limited funding, the coming weeks will be critical for addressing these challenges and determining the programme's future.