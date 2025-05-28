Trump's Call for Foreign Student Cap at Harvard Sparks Controversy

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Harvard University should limit its foreign student admissions to 15%. The President's remarks have ignited a debate on education and immigration policies.

Trump criticized the esteemed Ivy League institution for what he perceives as disrespect towards the U.S. He suggested that Harvard is deepening its controversies by maintaining current international student levels.

The statement was made during a briefing with reporters in the Oval Office, highlighting the administration's ongoing scrutiny of higher education practices regarding foreign enrollees.

