Trump's Call for Foreign Student Cap at Harvard Sparks Controversy
President Donald Trump has called for a 15% cap on the number of foreign students admitted to Harvard University. He criticized the university for disrespecting the country by not limiting international admissions. This stance was shared with reporters during a discussion in the Oval Office.
Updated: 28-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:25 IST
In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Harvard University should limit its foreign student admissions to 15%. The President's remarks have ignited a debate on education and immigration policies.
Trump criticized the esteemed Ivy League institution for what he perceives as disrespect towards the U.S. He suggested that Harvard is deepening its controversies by maintaining current international student levels.
The statement was made during a briefing with reporters in the Oval Office, highlighting the administration's ongoing scrutiny of higher education practices regarding foreign enrollees.
