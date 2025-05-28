Left Menu

Trump's Call for Foreign Student Cap at Harvard Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump has called for a 15% cap on the number of foreign students admitted to Harvard University. He criticized the university for disrespecting the country by not limiting international admissions. This stance was shared with reporters during a discussion in the Oval Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:25 IST
Trump's Call for Foreign Student Cap at Harvard Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Harvard University should limit its foreign student admissions to 15%. The President's remarks have ignited a debate on education and immigration policies.

Trump criticized the esteemed Ivy League institution for what he perceives as disrespect towards the U.S. He suggested that Harvard is deepening its controversies by maintaining current international student levels.

The statement was made during a briefing with reporters in the Oval Office, highlighting the administration's ongoing scrutiny of higher education practices regarding foreign enrollees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025