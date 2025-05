Judge Rules Trump Administration's Deportation Bid Possibly Unconstitutional

A federal judge in New Jersey has proclaimed that the Trump administration's efforts to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a student at Columbia University and a dedicated pro-Palestinian activist, may be unconstitutional.

The announcement came from U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz, who communicated his intentions to further outline the legal proceedings in an imminent order. Khalil is currently detained in Louisiana as immigration authorities await the judge's detailed guidelines.

The case centers on Khalil's activism and its reception by federal authorities, prompting ongoing legal deliberations over the constitutionality of his potential deportation.

