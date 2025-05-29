Left Menu

U.S. Cracks Down on Chinese Student Visas Amid Scrutiny Efforts

The U.S. is set to revoke visas of Chinese students with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and in crucial fields, as announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The administrative shift aims to enhance scrutiny of future visa applications amidst broader immigration policy changes.

Updated: 29-05-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 04:38 IST
Marco Rubio

The United States, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announced a strategic move to rescind visas of certain Chinese students, particularly those linked to the Chinese Communist Party or engaged in critical fields of study. This development is part of an effort to intensify the evaluation of prospective visa submissions.

Despite the significance of the announcement, the Chinese Embassy in Washington has yet to provide a comment. According to the Institute of International Education, China holds the second highest rank for international students pursuing education in the U.S. during the 2023/2024 academic year, with a total of 277,398 scholars.

Additionally, it has been reported that the U.S. Department of State recently ceased new visa appointments for student and exchange visitors. This move aligns with the broader immigration objectives under the Trump administration, which include increased social media assessments of foreign students and heightened deportation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

