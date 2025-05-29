Left Menu

Pioneering Digital Marketing with AI: KLH GBS Hyderabad Launches Innovative Program

KLH Global Business School in Hyderabad launches a Certificate Program in Digital Marketing with AI. This hybrid program aims to craft future-ready professionals by blending AI tools with digital marketing expertise. Starting June 15, 2025, it features online sessions and a campus experience to boost practical skills.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KLH Global Business School in Hyderabad has introduced a groundbreaking Certificate Program in Digital Marketing with AI, targeting future-ready professionals.

The program commences on June 15, 2025, blending cutting-edge AI tools with digital marketing skills through online sessions and an immersive campus experience.

Designed for a broad audience, including students and professionals, the course emphasizes AI integration for enhancing digital marketing capabilities in a rapidly evolving economy.

