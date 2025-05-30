Tamil Nadu to Expand Rural Access to Higher Education with New Colleges

The Tamil Nadu government plans to expand access to higher education by establishing four new arts and science colleges across the state. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced this initiative on Friday, focusing on improving education opportunities for rural students.

These government-run colleges will be developed in K V Kuppam, Thuraiyur, Ulundurpet, and Chengam, and are expected to benefit 1,120 students in those regions. The institutions are slated to open during the 2025-26 academic year, as reported in an official statement from the Chief Minister.

The move is consistent with increasing student enrollment in higher education across Tamil Nadu, largely attributed to programs like Pudumaipen and Tamil Puthlavan. Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated 11 new Government Arts and Science Colleges via video conference, enhancing the state's educational infrastructure.