Left Menu

Tamil Nadu to Expand Rural Access to Higher Education with New Colleges

The Tamil Nadu government will establish four new arts and science colleges in rural districts to improve access to higher education for rural students, announced Chief Minister M K Stalin. These colleges, set to open in the 2025-26 academic year, will serve 1,120 students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:05 IST
Tamil Nadu to Expand Rural Access to Higher Education with New Colleges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government plans to expand access to higher education by establishing four new arts and science colleges across the state. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced this initiative on Friday, focusing on improving education opportunities for rural students.

These government-run colleges will be developed in K V Kuppam, Thuraiyur, Ulundurpet, and Chengam, and are expected to benefit 1,120 students in those regions. The institutions are slated to open during the 2025-26 academic year, as reported in an official statement from the Chief Minister.

The move is consistent with increasing student enrollment in higher education across Tamil Nadu, largely attributed to programs like Pudumaipen and Tamil Puthlavan. Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated 11 new Government Arts and Science Colleges via video conference, enhancing the state's educational infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025