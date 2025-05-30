Left Menu

A Celebratory Milestone: Marking 100 Days of Education Progress in Delhi

The Delhi government, led by BJP, marks 100 days in office by distributing scholarships under the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Support Scheme. Rs 19 crore has been allocated for the initiative. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta released a workbook detailing government achievements, while officials plan outreach in 70 assemblies.

The BJP-led Delhi government marked its first 100 days in office with a significant milestone, distributing scholarships under the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Support Scheme on Friday. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood spearheaded the event, hosting it at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical Auditorium.

This strategic initiative, backed by Rs 19 crore, aims to foster educational opportunities for students across the region. Highlighting the positive imprint of the new administration, Gupta released a 'workbook' of achievements, emphasizing its ongoing nature as the government's endeavors evolve.

To further engage residents, central government ministers and councillors will visit 70 assembly constituencies, educating the public on recent accomplishments. The announcement coincides with the BJP's recent electoral victory, where it secured 48 out of 70 assembly seats after a 27-year hiatus from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

