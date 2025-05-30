Left Menu

Jobless Teachers Clash with Police Amid Protests in West Bengal

Nearly 100 jobless teachers, protesting under the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, were detained in West Bengal while demanding permanent reinstatement without retaking exams. Demonstrations spanned various locations, resulting in scuffles with police. Protests follow a Supreme Court ruling invalidating thousands of past appointments due to irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:22 IST
In West Bengal, nearly 100 teachers protesting joblessness were detained while en route to the state secretariat. The group, under the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, has demanded reinstatement without retaking exams, opposing state directives following a Supreme Court ruling against past recruitment.

Protest actions saw around 500 teachers rallying in Salt Lake's Central Park area. Some engaged in symbolic shirtless protests outside Bikash Bhavan, headquarters of the West Bengal Education Department. They were detained following their refusal to disperse. Deputy Commissioner Aneesh Sarkar pointed to breaches of public decency during these demonstrations.

Elsewhere, attempts to obstruct traffic and disrupt order led to more detentions. Protests highlighted tragic incidents, including the death of a teacher stressed by uncertainties about job security. The state has issued notification for recruiting over 40,000 teachers, giving extra marks to experienced candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

