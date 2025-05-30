West Bengal to Recruit Over 35,000 Assistant Teachers Following Supreme Court Directive

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has initiated the recruitment process for 35,726 assistant teachers, adhering to a Supreme Court directive. This recruitment aims to fill positions in both state-aided and government-sponsored schools across the state.

The official notification lists 23,212 vacancies for classes 9-10 and 12,514 posts for classes 11-12, with candidates able to apply online from June 16 to July 14. The recruitment process outlines an age limit of 21 to 40 years, with relaxations for certain categories.

This announcement follows the Supreme Court's ruling that deemed prior teacher appointments invalid. Protests by entities such as the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum continue, criticizing the short notice for the exam preparation. Nonetheless, the WBSSC aims to ensure a fair recruitment process amidst ongoing legal reviews.

