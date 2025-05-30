Left Menu

West Bengal to Recruit Over 35,000 Assistant Teachers Following Supreme Court Directive

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the recruitment of 35,726 assistant teachers for state-aided and government-sponsored schools. Online applications will be accepted from June 16 to July 14. The recruitment process follows a Supreme Court directive, with written exams scheduled for September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:41 IST
West Bengal to Recruit Over 35,000 Assistant Teachers Following Supreme Court Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has initiated the recruitment process for 35,726 assistant teachers, adhering to a Supreme Court directive. This recruitment aims to fill positions in both state-aided and government-sponsored schools across the state.

The official notification lists 23,212 vacancies for classes 9-10 and 12,514 posts for classes 11-12, with candidates able to apply online from June 16 to July 14. The recruitment process outlines an age limit of 21 to 40 years, with relaxations for certain categories.

This announcement follows the Supreme Court's ruling that deemed prior teacher appointments invalid. Protests by entities such as the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum continue, criticizing the short notice for the exam preparation. Nonetheless, the WBSSC aims to ensure a fair recruitment process amidst ongoing legal reviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025