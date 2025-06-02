Delhi's Rajit Gupta Tops Prestigious IIT JEE Advanced Exam

In a significant achievement, Rajit Gupta from the Delhi zone secured the top rank in the highly competitive IIT JEE Advanced examination, the results of which were unveiled on Monday.

This year's exam was conducted by IIT Kanpur and saw participation from 1,80,422 candidates across the country. A total of 54,378 participants successfully qualified, with notable performances from both male and female candidates.

The exam witnessed a strong representation from zones across India, with 31 candidates each from the Bombay and Delhi zones featuring among the top 100, highlighting the geographic diversity of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)