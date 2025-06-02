Left Menu

Delhi's Rajit Gupta Tops Prestigious IIT JEE Advanced Exam

Delhi zone's Rajit Gupta clinched the top position in IIT JEE Advanced results announced recently. Conducted by IIT Kanpur, the exam saw 1,80,422 participants out of which 54,378 qualified. Rajit Gupta scored 332 out of 360, becoming the highest ranker. Devdutta Majhi was the top female candidate.

In a significant achievement, Rajit Gupta from the Delhi zone secured the top rank in the highly competitive IIT JEE Advanced examination, the results of which were unveiled on Monday.

This year's exam was conducted by IIT Kanpur and saw participation from 1,80,422 candidates across the country. A total of 54,378 participants successfully qualified, with notable performances from both male and female candidates.

The exam witnessed a strong representation from zones across India, with 31 candidates each from the Bombay and Delhi zones featuring among the top 100, highlighting the geographic diversity of the competition.

