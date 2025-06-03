Left Menu

Delhi Revives Creative Learning and Emotional Well-being Initiatives in Schools

The Delhi government has renewed Project Sakhi and Project Kalakriti, programs aimed at enhancing emotional well-being and creative learning in schools. Implemented by NalandaWay Foundation, these initiatives focus on empowering girls through art and mentorship, and are set to continue in select government schools for the academic year.

In a bid to bolster emotional health and creative educational strategies, the Delhi government has greenlit two flagship initiatives, Project Sakhi and Project Kalakriti, for the current academic year.

These programs, administered by the NalandaWay Foundation in conjunction with the Delhi Directorate of Education, are designed to foster confidence, resilience, and life skills in students from less privileged backgrounds. The initiatives offer art, mentorship, and emotional support, the foundation revealed in a statement.

The enduring success of Project Sakhi and Kalakriti comes with stipulations. The Directorate of Education mandates strict data privacy, minimal disruption to regular school activities, and program supervision by designated educators. The renewed programs will engage students across various schools throughout the 2025-26 academic session.

