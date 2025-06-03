Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan: A Year-Long Mission for a Cleaner River
The Directorate of Education has initiated 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' to educate students about preserving the Yamuna River. This campaign will incorporate monthly educational activities like essays, debates, and cultural events between July 2025 and March 2026 across various schools in collaboration with NSS units and Delhi Jal Board.
The Directorate of Education has embarked on a significant environmental initiative, launching the 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' campaign. This effort seeks to underscore the critical importance of maintaining a clean River Yamuna.
The campaign is designed to educate students on water conservation and the preservation of the Yamuna River. Scheduled to run from July 2025 to March 2026, it will encompass government, government-aided, and private schools across the region.
Monthly activities are planned to engage students, starting with essay writing in July, followed by drawing contests in August, and speeches in September, all revolving around the theme of water conservation. In October, awareness walks and Yamuna pledge drives are slated to reinforce environmental responsibility among students.
