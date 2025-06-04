Tiananmen Square: The Legacy of Defiance, 36 Years On

Marking the 36th anniversary, the world remembers the Tiananmen Square massacre, a pivotal moment when Chinese forces violently suppressed pro-democracy protests. Despite a veil of censorship in China, the incident's significance endures globally.

The unrest was sparked by economic instability and slow-paced reforms. Demonstrations commenced after the death of reformist Hu Yaobang in April 1989. Students, calling for change, gathered in vast numbers, igniting a sequence of events that would lead to martial law.

On June 4, troops unleashed deadly force, leading to a chilling symbolic image: a lone man facing down tanks. China's attempt to erase this chapter contrasts with global recognition, as the event remains a symbol of courage against oppression.

