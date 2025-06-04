Kerala Education Minister Stipulates Strict Ban on POCSO Accused at School Events
Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has asserted that individuals accused under the POCSO Act should not be involved in school events. This follows an incident where a POCSO case accused participated in a school reopening in Kerala. The institution acknowledged an error in their invitation process.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, emphasized that individuals accused under the POCSO Act should not take part in any school events. This statement was made following an incident where such an individual participated in a state-run school reopening ceremony.
The Minister criticized the school for allowing the POCSO accused to partake in the event. He stressed that the school and its teachers should have been aware of the individual's background, marking it as a significant oversight on their part.
The headmistress of the school informed the Minister that the person was invited by a voluntary organization providing resources to the school. The organization admitted it was a mistake, and Sivankutty emphasized the importance of preventing such invitations in the future.
ALSO READ
India Tightens Import Rules on Precious Metals to Prevent Duty Evasion
Tragic Collision in Telangana: Four Dead, Seventeen Injured
Arrests Made in Jharkhand: Five Accused in Alleged Rape Case
Suspended Employee Accused in Raj Bhavan Data Theft Scandal
Revolutionary Real Estate Event: The Great Property Sell Fest Smashes Sales Records