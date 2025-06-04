Left Menu

Kerala Education Minister Stipulates Strict Ban on POCSO Accused at School Events

Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has asserted that individuals accused under the POCSO Act should not be involved in school events. This follows an incident where a POCSO case accused participated in a school reopening in Kerala. The institution acknowledged an error in their invitation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, emphasized that individuals accused under the POCSO Act should not take part in any school events. This statement was made following an incident where such an individual participated in a state-run school reopening ceremony.

The Minister criticized the school for allowing the POCSO accused to partake in the event. He stressed that the school and its teachers should have been aware of the individual's background, marking it as a significant oversight on their part.

The headmistress of the school informed the Minister that the person was invited by a voluntary organization providing resources to the school. The organization admitted it was a mistake, and Sivankutty emphasized the importance of preventing such invitations in the future.

