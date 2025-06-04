Dr. Roy C.J.'s Transformative Scholarship Initiative Empowers Young Minds

Dr. Roy C.J., the visionary at the helm of Confident Group, has made a significant step forward in his commitment to educational empowerment, distributing Rs. 1 crore in scholarships to 201 deserving students across Kerala and Karnataka. Dr. Roy believes that education is the cornerstone of a stronger society.

The scholarship initiative is not a corporate endeavor but a personal mission for Dr. Roy and his family. "This scholarship isn't just a gesture from our company; it's rooted in personal belief," he stated. The scholarships are designed for students with significant potential who might otherwise be hindered by financial constraint

Under this program, students in grades 8 through 10 from lower-income families are eligible, provided their academic performance exceeds an 80% threshold. In a significant future expansion, Dr. Roy announced plans to benefit 300 students by 2026. This initiative aligns with Confident Group's broad presence in infrastructure, hospitality, entertainment, and other sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)