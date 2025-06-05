Columbia University Under Fire for Alleged Discrimination

The U.S. Department of Education announced its notification to an accreditation body that Columbia University may have violated federal anti-discrimination laws for allegedly failing to protect Jewish students on campus.

This alleged violation raises questions about Columbia's compliance with the accreditation standards set by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Columbia, a site of significant pro-Palestinian protests, faces scrutiny amidst a federal inquiry into alleged antisemitism and harassment on campus.

