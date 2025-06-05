Columbia University Under Fire for Alleged Discrimination
The U.S. Department of Education has alerted Columbia University for purportedly failing to safeguard Jewish students, breaching federal anti-discrimination laws. This could affect its accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Columbia has been a center of pro-Palestinian protests, prompting government inquiries into antisemitism and harassment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:36 IST
The U.S. Department of Education announced its notification to an accreditation body that Columbia University may have violated federal anti-discrimination laws for allegedly failing to protect Jewish students on campus.
This alleged violation raises questions about Columbia's compliance with the accreditation standards set by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Columbia, a site of significant pro-Palestinian protests, faces scrutiny amidst a federal inquiry into alleged antisemitism and harassment on campus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests Turn Violent: Deaths and Injuries in Sindh Over Canal Construction
PTI Urges Swift Justice for Imran Khan Amid Protests and Legal Battles
Wage Protests Amplify Financial Strain in China Amid Economic Downturn
Remembering Thoothukudi: The Aftermath of Anti-Sterlite Protests
Mongolian Coalition in Crisis Amid Protests