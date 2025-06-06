Left Menu

Head Teacher Suspended Over Bilingual School Name Controversy

A government primary school head teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has been suspended due to a viral video showing the school's name in Urdu alongside Hindi. District officials regard the dual-language signage as a breach of regulations, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:23 IST
Head Teacher Suspended Over Bilingual School Name Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A government primary school head teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has been suspended following the emergence of a viral video. The footage revealed the school's name displayed in both Urdu and Hindi, sparking controversy and allegations of regulatory violations.

District Basic Education Officer, Yogendra Kumar, stated that the video of Primary School Sahanpur II surfaced online three days prior, displaying bilingual signage on both the exterior and interior walls.

In response, head teacher Rafat Khan, who was suspended, claimed that the Urdu text had been removed during recent maintenance work and that the video was outdated. An inquiry has been launched, with further action pending the report's outcome.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025