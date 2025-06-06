Head Teacher Suspended Over Bilingual School Name Controversy

A government primary school head teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has been suspended following the emergence of a viral video. The footage revealed the school's name displayed in both Urdu and Hindi, sparking controversy and allegations of regulatory violations.

District Basic Education Officer, Yogendra Kumar, stated that the video of Primary School Sahanpur II surfaced online three days prior, displaying bilingual signage on both the exterior and interior walls.

In response, head teacher Rafat Khan, who was suspended, claimed that the Urdu text had been removed during recent maintenance work and that the video was outdated. An inquiry has been launched, with further action pending the report's outcome.