Left Menu

Maharashtra CET Reforms: Ensuring Fairness and Integrity

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra's education minister, announced that from the next academic year, CETs for professional courses will be held only within Maharashtra to prevent malpractices. This move aims to ensure transparency following incidents of irregularities at exam centres outside the state, including a case involving perfect scores in Patna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:20 IST
Maharashtra CET Reforms: Ensuring Fairness and Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to curb examination malpractices, Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil, announced that all Common Entrance Tests (CET) for professional courses will be conducted exclusively within the state from the next academic year. The decision follows allegations of irregularities at exam centres outside Maharashtra.

This announcement comes after suspicions were raised when four candidates from a single exam centre in Patna, Bihar, scored a perfect 100 percentile in a recent CET for a five-year LLB course. The case is currently under investigation by the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Efforts to maintain the integrity of the CET process also included action against an admission racket by the Mumbai Crime Branch, which apprehended three individuals in Delhi for allegedly promising to inflate students' scores in exchange for money. With over 10 lakh students taking part annually, this step aims to reinforce fairness and trust in the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025