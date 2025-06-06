Maharashtra CET Reforms: Ensuring Fairness and Integrity

In a decisive move to curb examination malpractices, Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil, announced that all Common Entrance Tests (CET) for professional courses will be conducted exclusively within the state from the next academic year. The decision follows allegations of irregularities at exam centres outside Maharashtra.

This announcement comes after suspicions were raised when four candidates from a single exam centre in Patna, Bihar, scored a perfect 100 percentile in a recent CET for a five-year LLB course. The case is currently under investigation by the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Efforts to maintain the integrity of the CET process also included action against an admission racket by the Mumbai Crime Branch, which apprehended three individuals in Delhi for allegedly promising to inflate students' scores in exchange for money. With over 10 lakh students taking part annually, this step aims to reinforce fairness and trust in the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)