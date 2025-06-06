Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over HOD Appointments at UIT, Himachal Pradesh

The University Institute of Technology (UIT) in Himachal Pradesh has rescinded HOD appointments following allegations of irregularities. The State Information Commission highlighted that these positions were granted without proper protocols, potentially benefiting certain faculty members unfairly. The issue arose from an RTI request, demanding transparency and corrective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:52 IST
The University Institute of Technology (UIT) in Himachal Pradesh is embroiled in controversy after withdrawing department head appointments. Allegations of irregularities emerged when the State Information Commission identified potential bias in the appointments aimed at providing undue benefits to select faculty members. This controversy was brought to light following an RTI application by Vinay Kumar.

Information Commissioner SS Guleria ruled that these appointments lacked legitimate provisions and authority approval. Consequently, he instructed the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) registrar to initiate corrective actions and mandated the UIT Director, AJ Singh, to furnish complete information to the applicant within 15 days.

The debate hinges on the absence of clauses in HPU ordinances that define HOD appointment rules. The PIO admitted that no experience certificates or proper documentation for these appointments exist, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the experience claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

