Class Topper Anvi Singh Takes Charge as Deputy Commissioner for a Day

In an inspiring initiative aimed at motivating young achievers, Anvi Singh, a Class 10 topper from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, assumed the role of Deputy Commissioner for a day.

A student of Alok Bharti School in Kotli, Anvi ranked fourth in the state exams and topped in the Mandi district, earning this unique opportunity under the 'DC for a Day' campaign.

Welcomed by Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan, Anvi dove into various administrative duties, from overseeing an earthquake mock drill to addressing public grievances, gaining invaluable insight into governance and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)