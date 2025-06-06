Class Topper Anvi Singh Takes Charge as Deputy Commissioner for a Day
In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Class 10 topper Anvi Singh served as Deputy Commissioner for a day, thanks to a new initiative by the district administration. This campaign, aimed at inspiring young achievers, gave Anvi hands-on experience with administrative responsibilities and enhanced her understanding of governance and leadership.
In an inspiring initiative aimed at motivating young achievers, Anvi Singh, a Class 10 topper from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, assumed the role of Deputy Commissioner for a day.
A student of Alok Bharti School in Kotli, Anvi ranked fourth in the state exams and topped in the Mandi district, earning this unique opportunity under the 'DC for a Day' campaign.
Welcomed by Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan, Anvi dove into various administrative duties, from overseeing an earthquake mock drill to addressing public grievances, gaining invaluable insight into governance and leadership.
