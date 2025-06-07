Delhi Government Ramps Up Recruitment for CM Shri Schools

The Delhi government has announced a recruitment drive to hire educators for its ambitious CM Shri schools project. With 75 new schools planned to open within the next year, this initiative aims to uplift educational standards in the region.

The Directorate of Education has invited current government school teachers to apply for transfers to these institutions. Opportunities are available for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Primary Teachers (PRTs), and various other teaching roles. Applicants are required to submit their applications via email by June 9.

The CM Shri schools will introduce modern educational infrastructure, such as AI-based learning tools and data science courses. Unveiled in the Delhi Budget 2025-26, this project is set to redefine education in the capital by adopting elements from the National Education Policy 2020.