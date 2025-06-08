Left Menu

Teachers Protest Against Chhattisgarh's School Rationalisation Plan

A teachers' forum in Chhattisgarh demands the cancellation of the school rationalisation policy initiated by the government. The initiative is aimed at addressing imbalances in teacher distribution but has faced criticism for potentially promoting privatisation. Protests and legal actions are planned by the forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:33 IST
Teachers Protest Against Chhattisgarh's School Rationalisation Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, a teachers' forum in Chhattisgarh has called for the cancellation of the state's recently initiated school rationalisation process. Announced last month, the policy faces criticism and potential legal challenges.

The Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government initiated orders to reorganise and merge over 10,000 schools, aiming for a balanced distribution of teaching resources. However, the decision has stirred controversy, with accusations of promoting privatisation while aiming to address teacher imbalances.

The forum, represented by Virendra Dubey, has announced protests starting June 10 and plans to boycott government initiatives. The group also intends to explore legal avenues against the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025