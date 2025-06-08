Teachers Protest Against Chhattisgarh's School Rationalisation Plan

In a significant move, a teachers' forum in Chhattisgarh has called for the cancellation of the state's recently initiated school rationalisation process. Announced last month, the policy faces criticism and potential legal challenges.

The Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government initiated orders to reorganise and merge over 10,000 schools, aiming for a balanced distribution of teaching resources. However, the decision has stirred controversy, with accusations of promoting privatisation while aiming to address teacher imbalances.

The forum, represented by Virendra Dubey, has announced protests starting June 10 and plans to boycott government initiatives. The group also intends to explore legal avenues against the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)