UCL India Summer School: Shaping Future Leaders at The British School New Delhi

The British School New Delhi hosted the second UCL India Summer School, welcoming 70 pre-university students. The program offered academic and practical exposure from top UCL professors across six pathways. It concluded with a valedictory ceremony, reinforcing collaborative spirit and academic excellence.

The British School New Delhi once again opened its doors to 70 eager pre-university students from June 2nd to 7th, 2025, for an enriching academic experience.

This marked the second edition of the UCL India Summer School, featuring a first-hand glimpse into the demanding environment of a premier UK institution. Guided by top UCL professors, students were engaged in courses ranging from Law and Ethics to Medical Sciences and AI. Class sizes were intentionally kept small, with just 12 students each, facilitating personalized attention and cultivating an environment where critical thinking thrived.

The week-long program wasn't just about lectures. It integrated hands-on workshops and student-led discussions, challenging these young minds to devise creative solutions to real-world problems. Concluding with a valedictory ceremony, students beamed with pride as they showcased their projects to family, professors, and school leaders. The summer school stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the pursuit of academic excellence.

