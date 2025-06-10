Delhi Empowers Youth with Viksit Delhi Internship Programme
The Delhi cabinet has approved the Viksit Delhi Chief Minister Internship Programme, engaging Delhi University students in government operations. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the initiative will appoint 150 interns across various departments for 89 days, fostering youth innovation in policy-making.
The Delhi cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has green-lighted the Viksit Delhi Chief Minister Internship Programme, aiming to tap into the innovative ideas of university students. This initiative will see Delhi University students collaborating with the government to shape policy and drive development.
Under the programme, 150 young scholars from various academic backgrounds will work with the Delhi government for a period of 89 days. These interns will be assigned to key departments including Health, Education, and Transport, allowing them to directly contribute to the metropolitan's growth as a smart and caring city.
The cabinet meeting also sanctioned the deployment of 100 interns at the Forensic Science Laboratory. Here, interns will gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge forensic science disciplines, such as DNA analysis and cyber forensics, supporting their academic and professional growth.
