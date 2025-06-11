Tragedy in Graz: A Nation in Mourning

A severe tragedy struck the city of Graz as a 21-year-old gunman unleashed violence at his former high school, resulting in the deaths of 10 individuals before taking his own life. This incident marks one of the most devastating in Austria's modern history.

Paul Nitsche, a teacher at the school, described the event's surreal nature as he narrowly escaped the gunman's attempt to break into another classroom. The suspect, though armed legally, left behind a note that failed to clarify his motive for the deadly attack.

The city is in a state of shock, with community members gathering in sorrowful solidarity to mourn the lost lives. Authorities are fast-tracking investigations, with calls for stricter gun laws echoing throughout the nation, as Austria declares three days of national mourning.