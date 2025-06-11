Empowering India's Future: The DETermined Scholarship for Women in STEM

The Duolingo English Test (DET) has introduced the DETermined Scholarship, an initiative offering a $30,000 grant to Indian women enrolling in undergraduate or postgraduate STEM programs in the United States. A panel of six distinguished figures in science, technology, and entrepreneurship will evaluate applicants, focusing on academic and leadership potential.

Esteemed jury members, including Dr. Sapna Poti, Kirthiga Reddy, and Anuradha Acharya, emphasize supporting India's innovation future by inspiring female leaders in STEM. Applications are due by June 30th, accessible via the Manthan platform, aiming to identify candidates who can contribute significantly to India's technological landscape.

The scholarship promises more than financial aid, offering mentorship and global exposure. With its holistic approach, the DETermined Scholarship not only champions academic merit and leadership but also seeks to empower the next generation of innovators in STEM on a global platform.