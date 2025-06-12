Left Menu

Naidu's Super Six: Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlights 'Talliki Vandanam' as a key welfare scheme, providing Rs 15,000 annually to school children. The initiative, part of the Super Six, aids over 67 lakh citizens and aims to bolster education and infrastructure, especially benefitting mothers and socially diverse groups.

Naidu's Super Six: Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh
In a strategic push for education reform, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spotlighted 'Talliki Vandanam' as a pivotal scheme under his government's Super Six welfare initiatives. The plan allocates Rs 15,000 annually to each school-going child.

The TDP-led administration plans to disburse Rs 10,091 crore through 'Talliki Vandanam,' reaffirming its dedication to education. As part of the 2024 electoral agenda, Naidu's Super Six pledges also promise aid to women and youth.

'Talliki Vandanam,' Naidu's flagship program, aims to be all-encompassing, supporting all children within a household. The scheme will assist over 67 lakh people, dedicating Rs 1,346 crore to improving school infrastructure, and intends to serve diverse social groups effectively.

