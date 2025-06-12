Naidu's Super Six: Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh

In a strategic push for education reform, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spotlighted 'Talliki Vandanam' as a pivotal scheme under his government's Super Six welfare initiatives. The plan allocates Rs 15,000 annually to each school-going child.

The TDP-led administration plans to disburse Rs 10,091 crore through 'Talliki Vandanam,' reaffirming its dedication to education. As part of the 2024 electoral agenda, Naidu's Super Six pledges also promise aid to women and youth.

'Talliki Vandanam,' Naidu's flagship program, aims to be all-encompassing, supporting all children within a household. The scheme will assist over 67 lakh people, dedicating Rs 1,346 crore to improving school infrastructure, and intends to serve diverse social groups effectively.