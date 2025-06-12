Uttar Pradesh: From Exam Reforms to National Responsibility

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on students to take responsibility for safeguarding public property, warning that damaging such assets harms the nation. Speaking at a state-level event honoring outstanding students and distributing school sports awards, he stressed that these assets symbolize collective societal efforts.

Adityanath praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board for implementing 'cheating-free' examinations, attributing major educational reforms to his administration's tenure since 2017. The Chief Minister revealed that examinations, previously spanning months, now conclude within 13 days.

Underlining Uttar Pradesh's transformation, Adityanath stated the state is no longer 'BIMARU' and has become a symbol of a new India. He emphasized the importance of value-based education, advising students to cultivate respect for elders and society to build true character.

(With inputs from agencies.)