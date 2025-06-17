Left Menu

Telangana Partners with PhysicsWallah to Revolutionize Education Access

PhysicsWallah partners with Telangana's Department of Education to provide ₹300 crore worth of educational resources for free from 2025 to 2029. The initiative targets students in grades 9-12, offering live classes, AI tutors, and resources for NEET and JEE prep. The partnership aims to democratize education access in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Hyderabad-based PhysicsWallah (PW) is joining forces with Telangana's Department of Education to provide free educational resources valued at ₹300 crore from 2025 to 2029. The initiative aims to enhance educational access for students from grades 9 to 12 across the state.

The partnership, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), targets English and Telugu medium institutions, offering live classes, AI tutoring, and tailored content for NEET and JEE preparation. With lectures delivered in a mix of Telugu and English ('Tinglish'), the program seeks to reach a broad student base.

Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder of PW, expressed eagerness to work with the Telangana government to advance educational equity. Endorsed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the collaboration aims to revolutionize public education by leveraging state reach and cutting-edge technology.

