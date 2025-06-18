Left Menu

Empowering Tribal Youth: Delhi University's Pathway to Higher Education

Delhi University launches the JAIHIND scheme to prepare Scheduled Tribe students for higher education and sustainable livelihoods. The program, targeting students in Manipur's Ukhrul district, provides skill development and CUET preparation. Participants learn practical skills tailored to local needs, such as pisciculture.

Delhi University has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering school students from Scheduled Tribes through a strategic focus on skill development and higher education readiness.

Named the Janajati Immersive Holistic Intervention for Novel Development (JAIHIND), the inaugural program features 25 talented students from the Tangkhul Naga tribe in Manipur's Ukhrul district. The initiative was launched during a campus event with Vineet Joshi, Secretary of the Ministry of Education, serving as the chief guest.

The Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, highlighted that the scheme is designed to equip tribal students from remote areas with practical skills and orient them for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), facilitating sustainable livelihoods and access to higher education. The program's initial batch includes 13 boys and 12 girls selected from government schools in Ukhrul. Their coursework includes skills such as artificial container-based pisciculture, addressing local needs due to the lack of natural water bodies in the hilly region.

