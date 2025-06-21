Left Menu

Parents Demand Transparency in School Fee Regulation

Parents protested at Chhatrasal Stadium urging the government to publicly release the draft of the Transparency in Fee Fixation and Regulation Ordinance, 2025. The United Parents Voice stated the bill could impact many families, necessitating stakeholder discussions. Demonstrations will continue until the bill is disclosed.

  • Country:
  • India

In a strong demonstration for transparency, parents of schoolchildren convened at Chhatrasal Stadium on Saturday, demanding governmental release of the draft ordinance on school fee regulation.

The United Parents Voice, representing the parent community, is challenging the opacity surrounding the Transparency in Fee Fixation and Regulation Ordinance, 2025. They assert that its ramifications could widely affect numerous families.

Having previously held protests and a press conference, the group, led by member Hitesh Kaushik, threatens ongoing demonstrations if the proposed bill is not made public. Meanwhile, the Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the ordinance, now awaiting presidential assent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

