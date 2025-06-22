Left Menu

West Bengal's Scramble to Re-employ 'Untainted' Teachers

The West Bengal School Education Department is verifying applications from 'untainted' teachers rendered jobless by a Supreme Court ruling invalidating past appointments. These teachers, previously employed, can reapply for their old positions. The process, involving district inspectors, must conclude by June 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Education Department is in the midst of verifying applications from 'untainted' teaching staff who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court decision. These teachers held state government positions before clearing the 2016 SSC test and can now reapply for these roles.

According to an official, the department has set a stringent three-day deadline, concluding on June 23, to finish the verification process. The Supreme Court, on April 3, had invalidated the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff, yet allowed those unclassified as 'tainted' to reapply for previous positions.

Applications are being closely examined by district inspectors of schools, with each zone's database forwarded for thorough checks. The untainted candidates must be verified as having served till April 2. The department has thousands of such applications to review before the fast-approaching deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

