Left Menu

Transforming Education: India's NEP and a Call for Greenfield Institutions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the transformative potential of the National Education Policy (NEP) at the Association of Indian Universities conference. Highlighting its alignment with India's civilizational ethos, Dhankhar calls for equitable expansion of higher education, urging universities to become catalysts for change and innovation, while remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:54 IST
Transforming Education: India's NEP and a Call for Greenfield Institutions
National Education Policy
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing the Association of Indian Universities conference, hailed the National Education Policy (NEP) as a transformative force for India's educational landscape, emphasizing its alignment with the country's civilizational values.

Dhankhar urged universities to catalyze significant change by fostering innovation and dialogue, advocating for the development of greenfield institutions to ensure all regions benefit from educational advancement.

Remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 'Balidan Diwas,' he highlighted the importance of education in strengthening democracy and national sovereignty, calling it India's most strategic national asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025