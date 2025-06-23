Transforming Education: India's NEP and a Call for Greenfield Institutions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing the Association of Indian Universities conference, hailed the National Education Policy (NEP) as a transformative force for India's educational landscape, emphasizing its alignment with the country's civilizational values.

Dhankhar urged universities to catalyze significant change by fostering innovation and dialogue, advocating for the development of greenfield institutions to ensure all regions benefit from educational advancement.

Remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 'Balidan Diwas,' he highlighted the importance of education in strengthening democracy and national sovereignty, calling it India's most strategic national asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)