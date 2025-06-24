Left Menu

Himachal Schools Mandate Morning News for Student Growth

The Himachal Pradesh education department has mandated daily news reading during school assemblies to boost students' general awareness. This initiative aims to enhance knowledge, communication skills, and prepare students for real-world challenges and competitive exams, ensuring they are informed about national and global events.

Himachal Schools Mandate Morning News for Student Growth
The education department of Himachal Pradesh has instructed all government schools to implement daily news reading sessions in morning assemblies, an official revealed on Tuesday.

This directive follows Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's surprise visit to a government school in Baga Sarahan, Kullu, where he noted students' lack of general awareness. The initiative aims to blend practical knowledge with the standard curriculum to better prepare students for competitive exams and real-life scenarios.

Schools have been directed to have both English and Hindi newspapers readily available, which will help in improving students' reading, vocabulary, and public speaking skills. This educational reform is part of a broader effort to engage students with current affairs for their holistic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

