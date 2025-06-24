Himachal Schools Mandate Morning News for Student Growth

The education department of Himachal Pradesh has instructed all government schools to implement daily news reading sessions in morning assemblies, an official revealed on Tuesday.

This directive follows Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's surprise visit to a government school in Baga Sarahan, Kullu, where he noted students' lack of general awareness. The initiative aims to blend practical knowledge with the standard curriculum to better prepare students for competitive exams and real-life scenarios.

Schools have been directed to have both English and Hindi newspapers readily available, which will help in improving students' reading, vocabulary, and public speaking skills. This educational reform is part of a broader effort to engage students with current affairs for their holistic development.

