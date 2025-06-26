Bridging Cultures: India-Japan Dialogue at the National Diet
Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, addressed Japanese Parliament members, emphasizing India-Japan strategic cooperation in democracy, innovation, and sustainable development. The event underscored educational diplomacy's role in enhancing bilateral ties, with calls for collaboration in technology and climate resilience.
Tokyo, 26 June 2025 - In a landmark address at the National Diet of Japan, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, advocated for strengthened India-Japan strategic cooperation. This discourse was part of a high-level dialogue themed 'India and Japan: Partners in Democracy, Drivers of Innovation, and Architects of a Sustainable Future.'
During his address, Professor Kumar emphasized the pivotal role academic and parliamentary collaborations play in surmounting global challenges. "Universities must collaborate with parliaments to mold the future of democracy and development," he stated, highlighting JGU's efforts in fostering peace and justice through educational alliances.
The event featured renowned speakers, including Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India, who propagated enhanced bilateral ties in technology, education, and global governance. The dialogue emphasized the indispensable role of intellectual exchange in building a resilient and sustainable Indo-Pacific region.
