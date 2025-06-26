Himachal Pradesh Leads Fight Against Drug Abuse with New Educational Initiative

Himachal Pradesh is taking a proactive stance against drug abuse by incorporating awareness against it into the school curriculum. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced this initiative at an event marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The state aims to foster a drug-free environment through education, stringent action against offenders, and encouraging public support. Sukhu stressed the vision of prosperity by guiding the youth's energy positively and upholding strict measures against drug use and trafficking.

Additionally, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil highlighted the need for a widespread movement against drug abuse, urging parents and teachers to engage in continuous dialogue with children and promote sports. The government also plans to offer employment and skill development for recovering addicts.