Himachal Pradesh Leads Fight Against Drug Abuse with New Educational Initiative
Himachal Pradesh is set to introduce a school curriculum chapter focusing on drug abuse awareness. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu advocates a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, promoting education and skill development for recovery. The initiative seeks to make the state drug-free by engaging public support and strengthening anti-drug actions.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh is taking a proactive stance against drug abuse by incorporating awareness against it into the school curriculum. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced this initiative at an event marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
The state aims to foster a drug-free environment through education, stringent action against offenders, and encouraging public support. Sukhu stressed the vision of prosperity by guiding the youth's energy positively and upholding strict measures against drug use and trafficking.
Additionally, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil highlighted the need for a widespread movement against drug abuse, urging parents and teachers to engage in continuous dialogue with children and promote sports. The government also plans to offer employment and skill development for recovering addicts.
ALSO READ
Punjab Police and Hartek Foundation Unite for Youth Empowerment
Tripura Youth Congress Condemns Alleged Intimidation and Arrests
Community Service Over Incarceration: Manipur Police's Innovative Approach to Youth Rehabilitation
NCC Cadets Scale Everest, Unfurl Tricolor: A Triumph of Youth and Valor
Teen Spy: Inside Russia's Recruitment of Youth in Espionage Network