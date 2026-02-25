Scindia Engages Youth in Ashtalakshmi Darshan Programme

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Wednesday virtually interacted with participants of the 12th batch of the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme, currently underway at Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, from February 18 to March 3, 2026.

The interaction was attended by the Secretary and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), along with senior officials from MDoNER and the North Eastern Council (NEC).

A Flagship Youth Integration Initiative

Ashtalakshmi Darshan is a flagship youth exchange initiative funded and organised by MDoNER to deepen national integration and foster stronger bonds among young people across the country.

The 14-day immersive programme includes:

Academic sessions

Heritage and cultural visits

Community interactions

Exposure to governance institutions

The initiative envisions participation of 1,280 students in 32 batches from 28 States and Union Territories, providing exposure to all eight Northeastern states. Equal participation of boys and girls reflects the Government’s emphasis on inclusivity and youth empowerment.

The 12th batch comprises 20 students each from Jharkhand and Puducherry, with 471 students having participated so far.

Embodying ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

Addressing the students, Shri Scindia said the programme reflects the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, fostering a meaningful confluence of cultures, ideas and aspirations between the Northeast and the rest of India.

Describing the eight Northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim — as the “Ashtalakshmi,” he encouraged participants to deepen their understanding of the region’s languages, traditions and developmental potential.

“You are part of weaving this fabric of confluence,” he said, adding that such exchanges contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Exposure to Culture and Governance

The Minister noted that students had already participated in Statehood Day celebrations, visited Ita Fort and Ganga Lake, and interacted at Raj Bhavan.

Such engagements, he said, provide first-hand exposure to governance systems, constitutional institutions and the rich tribal heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tourism and Economic Potential

Shri Scindia highlighted the vast tourism potential of the Northeast, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, describing it as a region with immense untapped prospects for economic growth and employment generation.

Students Share Experiences

Participants shared reflections on their journey:

Malay Shrivastava (Jharkhand) praised Arunachal Pradesh’s environmental consciousness and strong community values.

Shradhanjali Mohapatra (Puducherry) highlighted the region’s peace and meaningful community interactions.

Anima Kumari (Jharkhand) emphasised the scope for cultural integration and expressed her desire to revisit with family.

Mumtazan Thahmeena (Puducherry) admired the sunrise views of the “land of the rising sun.”

Ruchika Kumari appreciated the lush greenery and discipline among local communities.

Youth as Ambassadors of Unity

In his concluding remarks, Shri Scindia urged students to share their experiences widely, promoting awareness about the people, culture and natural beauty of Northeast India.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision behind the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Programme is to enable students to experience the authentic spirit of the Northeast and return as ambassadors of unity and integration.

The programme continues to stand as a testament to the Government’s commitment to youth engagement, cultural integration and national unity, aligned with the broader goal of building an inclusive and co-prosperous Viksit Bharat 2047.