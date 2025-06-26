Tragedy Strikes Bangui: High School Explosion Claims Lives

An explosion and ensuing stampede at a high school in Bangui, Central African Republic, resulted in the deaths of at least 29 students and injuries to more than 250, officials reported on Thursday.

The catastrophic event occurred at the Barthelemy Boganda High School on Wednesday, when an electrical transformer malfunctioned as it was being brought back online, according to the Ministry of National Education. Most of the victims, including 16 girls, were killed immediately, while others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

With an estimated 5,000 students present for exams, the explosion caused chaos. Eyewitnesses like Alvin Yaligao described panic as students attempted to escape, leading to fatalities and injuries from both the blast and the subsequent stampede. The incident has sparked community outrage, with residents demanding accountability for perceived negligence by government authorities.