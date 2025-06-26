Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bangui: High School Explosion Claims Lives

A deadly explosion at Barthelemy Boganda High School in Bangui resulted in 29 student deaths and over 250 injuries. The incident occurred as power to a faulty electrical transformer was restored. The tragedy has ignited public outrage and calls for government accountability for negligence.

  • Country:
  • Central African Republic

An explosion and ensuing stampede at a high school in Bangui, Central African Republic, resulted in the deaths of at least 29 students and injuries to more than 250, officials reported on Thursday.

The catastrophic event occurred at the Barthelemy Boganda High School on Wednesday, when an electrical transformer malfunctioned as it was being brought back online, according to the Ministry of National Education. Most of the victims, including 16 girls, were killed immediately, while others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

With an estimated 5,000 students present for exams, the explosion caused chaos. Eyewitnesses like Alvin Yaligao described panic as students attempted to escape, leading to fatalities and injuries from both the blast and the subsequent stampede. The incident has sparked community outrage, with residents demanding accountability for perceived negligence by government authorities.

