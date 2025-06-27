Harvard Develops International Study Plan Amid U.S. Visa Uncertainty
Harvard University and the University of Toronto have collaborated on a plan allowing select Harvard graduate students to study in Canada if U.S. visa restrictions prevent their return. This contingency, blending courses from both schools, assists students amid potential visa challenges under Trump's administration, affecting international student enrollment.
In a significant move addressing international student concerns, Harvard University and the University of Toronto have devised a contingency plan. This plan permits selected graduate students from Harvard to continue their studies in Canada should U.S. visa complications arise.
This initiative marks the first such international strategy after a U.S. federal judge blocked an attempt by the Department of Homeland Security to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students. Should students face entry challenges, they can enroll in a visiting program at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, retaining a blend of curricula from both institutions.
The move addresses potential disruptions under President Donald Trump's administration, which has posed threats to Harvard's federal funding over allegations of antisemitism and foreign coordination. The plan is targeted at international students who've completed one year at the U.S. campus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
