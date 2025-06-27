BJP MLA Demands Action on Illegal Schools in Thane

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar has raised concerns about the proliferation of unauthorized schools in Thane, asserting that these institutions have mushroomed with the aid of government agencies.

In a media briefing following a meeting with representatives of recognized schools, Kelkar called for swift disconnection of electricity and water to these illegal entities and urged strict punitive measures against their operators.

He further highlighted that existing directives to move students from unauthorized to recognized schools were being blatantly ignored, which risks exploiting underprivileged parents by providing no authentic academic future for their children.