Germany's Minimum Wage Set for Historic Increase
Germany plans to increase its minimum wage to 14.60 euros per hour by 2027, starting with an initial raise to 13.90 euros in 2026, according to a government-commissioned proposal. This change would make Germany's minimum wage the second-highest in the EU, trailing Luxembourg.
Germany is gearing up for a significant boost in its minimum wage, set to rise to 14.60 euros per hour by 2027 from the current 12.82 euros. This increment, suggested by a commission comprising employers and trade union representatives, aims to enhance earnings for workers across the nation.
The proposal requires implementation by the labor ministry and projects an initial rise to 13.90 euros by early 2026. As Europe's economic powerhouse, Germany seeks to ensure its labor force earns competitively.
By 2025, Germany is poised to have the second-highest minimum wage in the EU, following Luxembourg, and joining other nations like Belgium, the Netherlands, and Ireland, who offer over 2,000 euros per month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- minimum wage
- euro
- increase
- labour
- EU
- 2027
- commission
- proposal
- Luxembourg
ALSO READ
Elon Musk and Donald Trump: The Billionaire Feud with Billion-Dollar Stakes
Petro Ignites Labour Reform Debate with Voter Referendum
Join the Fight: Eradicating the Curse of Child Labour
Changan's Strategic Drive into the European Market: A 2025 Vision
Ocean Race Europe: Yachts Turned Floating Laboratories