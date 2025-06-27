Left Menu

Germany's Minimum Wage Set for Historic Increase

Germany plans to increase its minimum wage to 14.60 euros per hour by 2027, starting with an initial raise to 13.90 euros in 2026, according to a government-commissioned proposal. This change would make Germany's minimum wage the second-highest in the EU, trailing Luxembourg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:49 IST
Germany's Minimum Wage Set for Historic Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is gearing up for a significant boost in its minimum wage, set to rise to 14.60 euros per hour by 2027 from the current 12.82 euros. This increment, suggested by a commission comprising employers and trade union representatives, aims to enhance earnings for workers across the nation.

The proposal requires implementation by the labor ministry and projects an initial rise to 13.90 euros by early 2026. As Europe's economic powerhouse, Germany seeks to ensure its labor force earns competitively.

By 2025, Germany is poised to have the second-highest minimum wage in the EU, following Luxembourg, and joining other nations like Belgium, the Netherlands, and Ireland, who offer over 2,000 euros per month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025