Rising Crime Forces Iconic Chilean Bar to Cut Hours

Iconic Santiago bar, La Piojera, is feeling the economic sting of Chile's rising crime rates, leading to earlier closing times and diminished sales.

A study by CLAPES UC reveals Chile's economy loses 2.6% of its GDP annually due to crime, affecting businesses like La Piojera and resulting in reduced investment and higher security expenses.

As murder rates rise, businesses adapt with discounts, while locals, like student Jose Tomas Rodriguez, shift social routines to earlier hours.

