Rising Crime Forces Iconic Chilean Bar to Cut Hours

A historic bar in Santiago, Chile, faces earlier closures and declining sales due to increased crime rates impacting the economy. Businesses like La Piojera are experiencing significant drops in revenue and adapting strategies as crime costs the country 2.6% of its GDP each year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iconic Santiago bar, La Piojera, is feeling the economic sting of Chile's rising crime rates, leading to earlier closing times and diminished sales.

A study by CLAPES UC reveals Chile's economy loses 2.6% of its GDP annually due to crime, affecting businesses like La Piojera and resulting in reduced investment and higher security expenses.

As murder rates rise, businesses adapt with discounts, while locals, like student Jose Tomas Rodriguez, shift social routines to earlier hours.

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

