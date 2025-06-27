Senate Republicans Revamp Trump's Tax Bill Amid Rule Challenges

In a strategic move, Senate Republicans are revisiting elements of President Donald Trump's expansive tax and spending package. This response comes after the Senate Parliamentarian identified compliance issues with the legislative process they intend to use to circumvent Democratic opposition.

The Parliamentarian, Elizabeth McDonough, has dismissed certain provisions, significantly impacting healthcare and immigration. Among these are limitations on Medicaid for non-citizen immigrants and restrictions on subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Immigration enforcement measures that empower local authorities have also been highlighted.

Energy, financial regulation, and educational reforms form other key areas affected by the Parliamentary rulings. Republicans continue negotiations to maintain their provisions amid these constraints, making strategic adjustments to sustain progress on the tax bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)