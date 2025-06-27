Left Menu

Maharashtra Language Policy: Hindi-Medium Debate Heats Up

Maharashtra's policy of mandating Hindi from Class 1, approved during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure, stirs debate. Minister Uday Samant clarifies the current government has not imposed this policy, while Shiv Sena criticizes the interpretation. Language controversies continue amid upcoming protests by MNS and Sena (UBT).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:37 IST
Maharashtra's education policy mandating Hindi instruction from Class 1 has sparked significant debate. The policy, approved during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as Chief Minister under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has led to protests and political commentary.

Uday Samant, Maharashtra's Minister for Marathi Language, clarified that the current administration has not enforced this policy, countering claims of mandatory Hindi imposition in state schools. The contentious policy was based on recommendations by the Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar Committee, advocating for mandatory teaching of Marathi, English, and Hindi in schools.

The debate has intensified as parties like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) prepare for protests. Both parties are planning a united front against the three-language formula, underscoring the policy's political complexities and the broader implications on language education in Maharashtra.

