Maharashtra Language Policy: Hindi-Medium Debate Heats Up

Maharashtra's education policy mandating Hindi instruction from Class 1 has sparked significant debate. The policy, approved during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as Chief Minister under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has led to protests and political commentary.

Uday Samant, Maharashtra's Minister for Marathi Language, clarified that the current administration has not enforced this policy, countering claims of mandatory Hindi imposition in state schools. The contentious policy was based on recommendations by the Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar Committee, advocating for mandatory teaching of Marathi, English, and Hindi in schools.

The debate has intensified as parties like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) prepare for protests. Both parties are planning a united front against the three-language formula, underscoring the policy's political complexities and the broader implications on language education in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)