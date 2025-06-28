Left Menu

Kerala Government Stands Firm on Zumba in Schools Amid Opposition

The Kerala government upholds its decision to introduce Zumba in schools as part of an anti-drug campaign. Opposition from some groups has arisen, citing moral objections. The government remains open to discussions but insists on the program's benefits for children’s health and anti-drug awareness.

The Kerala government is steadfast in its plan to introduce Zumba dance in state schools as a part of its anti-drug campaign, calling opposition to the initiative "more venomous than narcotic substances" as criticism mounts from some quarters.

Though the opposition Congress clarifies it's not against Zumba per se, it cautions that mandatory imposition could spark unnecessary disputes, citing potential exploitation by certain factions. Nonetheless, General Education Minister V Sivankutty assures that the program offers no harm to children.

Sivankutty highlights the initiative's intentions rooted in anti-drug awareness and argues that criticism could fuel societal divisiveness. Backed by various political youth and student groups, the program aims to enhance student health and resilience against drug misuse, as directed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

