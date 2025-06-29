Kerala's Zumba Push: Education Minister Defends Against Communal Criticism
Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty has defended the inclusion of Zumba in schools, despite criticism from some religious groups. He emphasized the importance of Zumba for mental and physical development, aligning with the state's anti-drug efforts. The program has sparked both support and criticism across the political landscape.
Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has strongly defended the introduction of Zumba in schools, responding to criticism from Muslim religious groups. Addressing the media, Sivankutty urged critics to withdraw derogatory remarks and apologize, emphasizing that Zumba is a nationally recognized sport with widespread participation.
The program, part of an anti-drug initiative, has drawn mixed reactions, but the Minister made the state's stance clear by attending a Zumba performance at the state secretariat. He stressed that decisions on school activities rest with the government and called for constructive discussions instead of communal divisiveness.
Highlighting the benefits of physical activities like Zumba, Sivankutty asserted their role in combating substance abuse among students. While some oppose the initiative, others view it as a positive addition to educational programs. The ongoing debate continues to reflect broader societal discussions on educational and cultural norms.
