Kolkata college gang rape: WB women's panel head says 'traumatised' victim needs more counselling

West Bengal Commission for Women chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay on Wednesday said that the law student, who was allegedly gang-raped inside her college in Kolkata, is still ''traumatised''.

Gangopadhyay said that though the survivor has already been counselled, more such sessions are required for the first-year student who was tortured by three men - an alumnus and two of her seniors in the institute - on the evening of June 25.

These three men and a security guard who was on duty at the South Calcutta Law College at that time were arrested. They are currently in police custody.

The state women's commission chairperson sought stringent punishment for all those behind the crime.

''We have spoken to the victim; she is visibly traumatised. Her hands were shaking, and we could see the pain on her face. She said one person raped her while the other two watched the act and cooperated,'' Gangopadhyay said.

It is alleged that Monojit Mishra, the alumnus and a contractual employee of the college, raped the 24-year-old woman while two current students - Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee - made a video recording of the act on mobile phones. ''The victim would undergo more counselling sessions. We should not forget that she must be given proper safety and security,'' Gangopadhyay added. ''We would recommend stringent punishment for all these criminals. Those who watched the crime taking place and cooperated with the prime accused are equally guilty,'' she said.

The law college incident brought back memories of the rape and murder of an on-duty postgraduate trainee inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year.

