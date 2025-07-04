NDA campus most appropriate place for Peshwa Bajirao’s memorial: Amit Shah

The National Defence Academy (NDA) campus in Pune the most appropriate location for Maratha empire warrior Peshwa Bajirao's memorial, Union minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

"NDA is the most appropriate place for his memorial as it is the academy where military leadership is being trained," Shah said, while unveiling Peshwa Bajirao's equestrian statue at the NDA campus.

"Had the battle for independence started by Shivaji Maharaj and taken forward by the Peshwas for 100 years not been fought, India's basic structure would have ceased to exist," Shah said.

"In his life of 40 years, Peshwa Bajirao wrote an immortal history which no other person could write," Shah said.

Some educational institutes located along the route taken by Shah to the venue of the event either announced a holiday, half day or online classes to ensure students are not affected by road closure and traffic diversions.

