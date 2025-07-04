Left Menu

NDA campus most appropriate place for Peshwa Bajirao’s memorial: Amit Shah

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:02 IST
NDA campus most appropriate place for Peshwa Bajirao’s memorial: Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The National Defence Academy (NDA) campus in Pune the most appropriate location for Maratha empire warrior Peshwa Bajirao's memorial, Union minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

"NDA is the most appropriate place for his memorial as it is the academy where military leadership is being trained," Shah said, while unveiling Peshwa Bajirao's equestrian statue at the NDA campus.

"Had the battle for independence started by Shivaji Maharaj and taken forward by the Peshwas for 100 years not been fought, India's basic structure would have ceased to exist," Shah said.

"In his life of 40 years, Peshwa Bajirao wrote an immortal history which no other person could write," Shah said.

Some educational institutes located along the route taken by Shah to the venue of the event either announced a holiday, half day or online classes to ensure students are not affected by road closure and traffic diversions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025