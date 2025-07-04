Left Menu

FIR against varsity teacher, others for protest over teaching Hindi in Maharashtra schools

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:06 IST
FIR against varsity teacher, others for protest over teaching Hindi in Maharashtra schools
  • Country:
  • India

A case of unlawful assembly was registered on Friday against professor Deepak Pawar of Mumbai University and others who had staged a protest against government resolutions (GR) introducing Hindi as a third language in schools in Maharashtra, police said.

Copies of the two GRs -- which were later withdrawn by the BJP-led government -- were burnt during the event on June 29.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, some other opposition leaders and a few Marathi actors had also attended the protest outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office, but their names did not figure in the First Information Report (FIR).

No permission was taken for the protest, said a police official. Besides Pawar, a political science professor who also heads the Marathi Abhyas Kendra (centre for Marathi studies), activists Santosh Shinde, Santosh Gharat, Vaibha Mayekar, Shashi Pawar, Yugendra Salekar, Santosh Veer and some 250 others took part in the protest. The FIR names the organisers of the event and those seen burning copies of GRs in CCTV footage, the official said.

The names of the political leaders who were present at the spot would likely be added after investigation is over, he said.

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 189 (unlawful assembly) and 223 (disobeying lawful order issued by a public servant) besides Maharashtra Police Act at Azad Maidan police station.

No arrest has been made.

Reacting to the development, Deepak Pawar said in a Facebook post that he and other Marathi lovers will not be deterred by such actions.

Facing intense opposition to the introduction of Hindi in state schools from Class 1, the government subsequently withdrew the two GRs on the implementation of the three-language policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025