FIR against varsity teacher, others for protest over teaching Hindi in Maharashtra schools

A case of unlawful assembly was registered on Friday against professor Deepak Pawar of Mumbai University and others who had staged a protest against government resolutions (GR) introducing Hindi as a third language in schools in Maharashtra, police said.

Copies of the two GRs -- which were later withdrawn by the BJP-led government -- were burnt during the event on June 29.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, some other opposition leaders and a few Marathi actors had also attended the protest outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office, but their names did not figure in the First Information Report (FIR).

No permission was taken for the protest, said a police official. Besides Pawar, a political science professor who also heads the Marathi Abhyas Kendra (centre for Marathi studies), activists Santosh Shinde, Santosh Gharat, Vaibha Mayekar, Shashi Pawar, Yugendra Salekar, Santosh Veer and some 250 others took part in the protest. The FIR names the organisers of the event and those seen burning copies of GRs in CCTV footage, the official said.

The names of the political leaders who were present at the spot would likely be added after investigation is over, he said.

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 189 (unlawful assembly) and 223 (disobeying lawful order issued by a public servant) besides Maharashtra Police Act at Azad Maidan police station.

No arrest has been made.

Reacting to the development, Deepak Pawar said in a Facebook post that he and other Marathi lovers will not be deterred by such actions.

Facing intense opposition to the introduction of Hindi in state schools from Class 1, the government subsequently withdrew the two GRs on the implementation of the three-language policy.

